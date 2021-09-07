Share with friends











Davie Edmondson, 86, of Valdosta, died peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Fellowship Home, Willow Wood. Born in Jacksonville, FL, to the late David & Lyda Webb Edmondson; the Edmondson’s soon moved to Valdosta, where Davie grew up. He graduated from Valdosta High School in 1954, where he played baseball and basketball. After high school, Davie enlisted in the United States Air Force and returned to Valdosta State College to get his degree in Accounting. He then went to Officer Candidate School before returning to the Air Force. He enjoyed various assignments around world and was assigned to Moody AFB in 1976 where he retired as a Major after a 20-year career, in 1980.



Upon retiring, Davie fulfilled a life-long dream of building his own Log Cabin; he literally built every element from digging the foundation by shovel, masonry, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, cabinetry, and every other task and skill.

Davie soon joined the Stewart Giles Accounting firm and worked as the firm administrator until retiring again.

Davie was an active community supporter serving in Toast Masters, the Exchange Club, and Valdosta Touch Down Club. An avid Wildcat Fan, Davie attended practically every game, home or away, from 1976 until he was physically no longer able to do so in 2014.

Davie loved music and sang in several quartets and choirs throughout his life. He joined the Strummers Act II and enjoyed playing Ukulele at community events for more than a decade.

Davie was devoted to serving his Savior and his church. Davie was member of the Valdosta Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the Board of Trustees and as the Treasurer for 37 years. Davie had a passion for mission work and participated in construction of five Churches in the USA as well as Churches in Panama Canal Zone, Argentina, and Puerto Rico.

Davie is currently a member of Northside Baptist Church, where he loved his Sunday School Class and the Worship.

Mr. Edmondson is survived by a daughter, Michelle “Shelli” Shelton and husband Richard “Rick” Shelton of Valdosta; three sons and two daughters in law, Jordy & Dawn Edmondson of Franklin, TN and Robert “Bob” & Dana Edmondson of Valdosta and Jeff Edmondson of Fairview, KS. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jacob Edmondson, Jera Edmondson, Sean Shelton, Hunter Shelton, Logan Edmondson and Brady Edmondson; and a niece Melanie Smith Farmer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara J. Edmondson and a sister, Jolene Smith.

The funeral for Mr. Edmondson will be held at 11 am on Friday, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Sayer will officiate. Burial will follow at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 until 7 pm. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Gideons International, PO Box 4131, Valdosta, GA 31604-4131. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home