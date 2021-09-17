Share with friends











Daniel Garland Donaldson, 60, of Hahira passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on July 29, 1961 in Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. Mr. Donaldson was a member of Swilley Hill Church of God. He loved his family and playing with his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were watching the GA Bulldogs, riding around looking at houses, and spending time with shelter animals.

Mr. Donaldson is survived by his wife, Patricia, children, Steven, Julie (Ross) and Evan, grandchildren, Macie and Felicity, parents, Garland and Genelda, sister, Scarlett (Mark), brother in law, Kerry (Denna), uncle, Jerry, nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Madison), James (Ale), Jessica and Logan; great nieces and nephews, Micael, Rory, Nicholas and Zaven and other aunts, uncles and cousins who were loved.

Due to the circumstance of COVID with our community, a private service will be held but a livestream will be available to all friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Swilley Hill Church of God building fund or Lowndes County Animal Shelter.

Expressions of sympathy may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.