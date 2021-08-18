Share with friends











Timothy Scott Howell, 60, of Umatilla, FL and formerly of Hahira, GA, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital. He is the son of the late Hazel Howell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Howell is survived by his brother William Thomas Howell of Woodstock, GA. He is preceded in death by his mother, and grandparents, Bill and Lizzie Howell of Hahira.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira