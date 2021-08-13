Share with friends











Russell H. Lane, 51, of Lake Park passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on December 16, 1969 to Hulon Howard Lane and Susan Wilmer and was a lifelong resident of Lake Park.

Russell was an amazing husband, father, and friend. He was married to his high school sweetheart. Russell was an avid karate and motorcycle enthusiast. Russell worked as the Director for Health and Environmental Safety for SunPeak.

Survivors include his parents Hulon H. Lane and Susan Wilmer; his wife Lana Leonard Lane; three children, Caitlin, Savannah, and Alexander; his sister Michelle Lane; his niece and two nephews, David, Olivia, and Joel Kirkland. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Charles H. Lane, Ina T. Lane, Harold Johnson, and Virginia Bell.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Park at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell’s honor to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home