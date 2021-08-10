Share with friends











Morris Payne “Buddy” Webb, Jr., 94, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Langdale Hospice House. Born in Dublin, GA, he was the son of the late Martha Ballard Webb and the late Rev. Morris Payne Webb, Sr. Buddy graduated from high school at the age of sixteen and furthered his studies at Oxford College of Emory University in Oxford, GA. After graduating from Oxford, Buddy enlisted in the US Navy and was subsequently stationed in the Pacific arena. After serving his country for two years, Buddy returned to Georgia and completed his education at Emory University in Atlanta, GA where he received a BA in History in 1948. After graduating from Emory, Buddy moved to Valdosta where he established a New York Life Insurance agency and began his 60-year distinguished career. Buddy was a man of true wisdom and integrity. As a life insurance professional, Buddy earned both the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) professional designations. Buddy’s sense of dedication was present in everything he did and everyone he touched throughout his life. Buddy was extremely devoted to his Christian faith and was a charter member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church and a Sunday School teacher for many decades. In addition, Buddy was devoted to his family and his many diverse clients. Buddy always showed people he genuinely cared, and he truly embodied the ultimate southern gentleman.

Surviving are Buddy’s wife of 68 years, Betty Jackson Webb, of Valdosta, GA; daughter, Glyn Weakley Teague (Barry) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Martha Webb McNeely of Spartanburg, SC; son, Morris Payne “Mark” Webb, III (Molly) of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren, Michael McNeely, Caroline McNeely, Payne Webb, and McCoy Webb. Also surviving are brother, William A. Webb, MD of Auburn, AL and sister Mary Clark Lockhart of Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Webb of Morrow, GA.

The family would like to thank the following caregivers for their loyal and unwavering care for Buddy: Georgia Pringle, Debra Isom, Nannette Cutlip and Patti Alexander. The family would also like to thank neighbor and friend, Mike Harpe, for his untiring support to the family.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue UMC, 100 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.