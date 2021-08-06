Share with friends











Letha Sutton Cowart, 94, of Valdosta, Ga. entered her heavenly home on August 4, 2021. She was born in the small community of Remerton, Ga. on October 29, 1926 to the late Charles Albert and Missie Golden Sutton. Together with her husband, she worked at the Strickland Cotton Mill in Remerton for 35 dedicated years. Mrs. Cowart is remembered by all who knew her as a faithful follower of Christ. She adored her family and time spent with them was one of her greatest joys. She and Roy, her beloved husband of 75 years, were inseparable. Alongside her soulmate, she enjoyed many beautiful years of cooking for family, fishing, serving the Lord as a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church and nurturing her family through prayer. She is lovingly remembered for her steadfast time in prayer over every detail of her loved ones’ lives. She leaves many memories of faith, hope, love and perseverance in the Lord and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Cowart of Valdosta; her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Darlene Cowart of Dublin; her beloved grandchildren, Megan, Isaac and Cody Cowart; her brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby (Patsy) Sutton and Rabon Sutton as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise McCann and her two brothers, Alvin and R.V. Sutton.

Graveside services for Mrs. Cowart will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Condolences may be conveyed online at http://www.mclanecares.com.