Share with friends











Jackie Coxwell, 88, of Valdosta, died on August 9, 2021, at Fellowship Home following a lengthy illness. She was born on January 18, 1933, in Thomson, Georgia to the late Nick S. and Corrine (Rene) Tate Hardin. She retired from the Credit Bureau as an outside sales representative and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Mrs. Jackie loved to travel and loved her dogs but above all, devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She is survived by two daughters, Leann Griffis and Vicki Coxwell both of Valdosta; her grandson and his spouse, C.J. and Ashley Mock, and her great-granddaughters, Addison Mock and Annabelle Mock all of Valdosta; a cousin, Dolly Bradford of Macon. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Coxwell.

A memorial service for Jackie Coxwell will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Willis officiating. The burial will take place at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens following the service. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.