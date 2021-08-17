Share with friends











Everett Cleveland Arnold, 48, of Lowndes County, passed away at home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Mr. Arnold was born on October 10, 1972 in Valdosta, GA to Wonda Hall Arnold and the late Charles W. Arnold.

He is survived by his son Bryce Everett Arnold; daughter Anna Maria Arnold, both of Valdosta; his mother Wonda F. Arnold; his sisters, Larena Young (James) of Valdosta, Elizabeth Curfman (Tim) of Hahira, and Heather Pate (Robert) of Perry, GA; his grandchild, Leilani Milan James of Valdosta; five nieces and two nephews, one great niece and a good friend Rose. He was preceded in death by his father Charles W. Arnold, and a niece Leah Grace Pate.

Everett was a graduate of Valdosta High School and loved the Wildcats, to include drawing their beloved Wildcat Mascot. He loved NASCAR, and in times past, cheered for the Earnhardt’s and more recently for his new favorite Chase Elliot. He was also a fan of FSU Football.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2pm in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Bro. Cleo Hughes and Rev. Anthony McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm.