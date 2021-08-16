Share with friends











Betty Dame English Greer (1930-2021) of Valdosta, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Langdale Hospice in Valdosta. Mrs. Greer was married to the late Mack V. Greer, Sr., M.D. for 50 years. Her mother was Olney Dame English of Homerville.

She is survived by her daughter, June G. Mercer of Valdosta; her son, Mack V. Greer, Jr. of Atlanta (Katherine K. Greer); grandchildren, Thomas Greer Shapard (Lisa), of Valdosta, Betty Dame Martin (Travis) of Hahira, Lauren June Moulton (Wesley) of Hahira, Anna Katherine Greer, Elizabeth Olney Greer, Margaret Sonia Greer, all of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren, Emma Katherine Shapard, Layla Leigh Martin, Tacoma James Martin, Andrew Dylan Martin, Payton Greer Moulton, Grayson Alan Moulton; brothers-in-law, Joseph Autrey Greer, of Gainesville, FL, Lee Varnedoe Greer (Rosemary), of San Antonio, TX; cousin Barbara Dame Houze; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Greer was a Homerville native and a member of the Homerville High School Class of 1947. She graduated from Valdosta State University. She was formerly a first-grade teacher at Homerville Elementary School. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Valdosta Medical Auxiliary and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Due to the pandemic, there is only a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Interment is in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Red Cross of South Central Georgia, 509 N. Patterson Street, Suite 201, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home