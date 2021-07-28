Share with friends











Steven Thomas Allen Linkswiler, 49, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Born in Valdosta on April 8, 1972, to the late Charles Allen Linkswiler and Janice Henderson Linkswiler. He enjoyed fishing, loved to tinker on things, and was known to grill out on most days of the week. He was a salesman at Tom Davis Used Cars. He was a kindhearted man, who was always quick to lend a helping hand.



Steven is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tiffany Linkswiler, of Valdosta, his daughter Cailey Adams, and son Justin Tyler Giddens, both of Valdosta; a brother, William Linkswiler, of Hahira.

Steven will be cremated according to his wishes and no services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home