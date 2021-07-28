Share with friends











Nancy Williams Fornes, 89, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11am in the Mausoleum Chapel of McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Reverend Tommy Bussey officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center, P.O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603, or Friends of Andersonville at www.friendsofandersonville.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home