Share with friends











Irene Leugenia Crawford Horne, 87, of Valdosta, died on Monday, July 12, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born on February 22, 1934, in Union County Florida to the late Thomas and Virgie Connor Crawford. Mrs. Horne was a mother, homemaker and a member of St. Augustine Road Church of Christ.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Victoria Horne Carmona and Jorge Carmona of Glenville, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Vickie Horne of Tallahassee, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Horne, Jr.



A private family memorial service for Irene Leugenia Crawford Horne will be held at a later date and time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.