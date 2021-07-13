Share with friends











Donna Cooper Dalton, 61, of Ray City, GA passed away on July 12, 2021. Donna was born on January 6, 1960 to Edna and the late Bernard Cooper of Hahira, GA. Donna died fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Donna was retired, working as an insurance agent and customer service representative. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and had a passion for reading, especially crime novels.



Her greatest joy(s) in life were her two granddaughters, Layla and Nora. She loved being “NANA D”.

Donna is survived by her mother Edna W. Cooper of Hahira, her sister Joellen Cooper-Pyles (Victor Deen) of Savannah, GA, her three children; Sarah Elsokkary (Ameer) of Forsyth, GA, Austin Dalton of Ray City, GA, and Ashlee Cooper of Springfield, GA, and her nephew, Cooper B. Cooper, of Hahira, GA. She is preceded in death by her father, C. Bernard Cooper and her sister Judy Beth Morgan. Donna’s late grandparents were John H. and Era Bennett Wilson and James Ellis and Mabel West Cooper.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 3pm in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Matt Gay officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery in Berrien County. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3pm. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.