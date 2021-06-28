Share with friends











Peggy Gloria Redish Stubbs, 81, of Quitman passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 17, 1940 in Valdosta to the late Rossie Redish and Agnes Coody Redish and was married to the late Henry Earl Stubbs for 48 years. Mrs. Stubbs was an accounts receivable clerk with the Griffin Corporation for 38 years. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Mrs. Stubbs loved and served God, loved her family and friends fiercely and was very protective of her children and her four granddaughters. She was a 1958 graduate of Pine Grove High School, enjoyed her flowers, cooking and baking. Mrs. Stubbs loved basketball and was a diehard fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels. She enjoyed making people laugh, was quick witted and enjoyed Southern gospel music. Drinking coffee and spending time at the beach were things she enjoyed as well.



Mrs. Stubbs is survived by her son, Tim Stubbs of Quitman, two daughters, Melinda Cohen and Tonya Stalvey of Valdosta, four granddaughters, Madison Stalvey, Abbi Stalvey, Elli Stalvey and Shiloh Cohen, her sister, Vivian Rudolph of Valdosta, sisters in law, Margie Redish of Valdosta and Margaret Azevedo of Kaneohe, HI and a special aunt, Maxine Cothron of Valdosta and several nieces and nephews. On October 17, 2009 she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Henry Earl Stubbs. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, R. C. Redish and Charles Redish.

A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at eleven a. m. at Friendship Cemetery. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends from two until four p. m. Sunday at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to radio station WZYN 810AM, 3307 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31605. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

