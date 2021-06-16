Share with friends











Mae Price Baker, 97, of Valdosta died Monday, June 14, 2021 at Pruitt Healthcare. Mrs. Baker was born in Brooks County on January 8, 1924 to the late Thomas O. and Carrie Cooper Price and had lived in this area all of her life. Mrs. Baker was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and retired from Owens Illinois and Crackin Good Bakery. She was widowed at a young age and did a wonderful job of raising her four children.



Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Arthur Ray and Janice Baker, Ann Carolyn Yeomans, Jerry Don and Polly Baker, Debbie and Mike Everson all of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Russell (Mary) Baker, Carol (Rea) Ricks, Lawrence (Angie) Yeomans, Jerry Don, Jr. (Erin) Baker, Clifton L. (Katie) Baker, Chad (Michele) Everson, Jarrod (Courtney) Everson, her great grandchildren, Abigail Baker, Burke Baker, Britton Ricks, Matthew Ricks, Kayla Collum, Daniel Yeomans, Faith Yeomans, Wyatt Everson, Ty Everson, Ellie Kay Everson, Caleb(Ashley) Everson, Joshua Everson, Aiden Baker, Bayley Baker, Berkley Baker;step granddaughter, Mazey Miller; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lucius Arthur Baker, a son in law, William L. Yeomans, four brothers and sisters in law, Claude and Frankie Price, Burton and Elizabeth Price, James and Kathleen Price, Paul and Frances Price and a sister and brother in law, Georgia and Tom Pewitt.

Graveside services will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Mike Everson officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.