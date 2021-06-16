Share with friends











On June 14, 2021, Katie DeLoach Ruis, passed away to heaven to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, William Chester Ruis, and all her generation who had gone on before, including two grandsons, Mark Ruis and Thomas Rawlins. She was born August 31, 1919, in Tattnall County, Georgia and was a resident of the Presbyterian Home, Quitman, GA for over three years when she passed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Uriah Jackson DeLoach and Alice Swindle DeLoach, thirteen siblings, twenty-six aunts and uncles – a veritable host of cousins (once estimated to be more that 100 first cousins).

Survivors include: sons, William Charles Ruis (wife, Nell) of Ellijay, GA; Jack Terrell Ruis (wife, Barbara) of Blue Ridge, GA; daughters, Sharon Ruis Parker (husband, Raymond) of Hahira, GA, Katie(Kay) Elaine Rawlins (husband, Tommy) of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Andrea Gibson (husband, Lee), Scott Ruis (wife, Kristy), Greg Ruis, Kim Doub (husband, Logan), Keith Parker (wife, Julie), Caron Clark (husband, Travis), and Mike Fox (wife, Kim); great grandchildren, Ashton, Michaela, Olivia, Grey, Harper, Ben, Carrie, Jesse, Nathan, Race, Frae, Trey, Van, and Coby; one great great grandchild, Aurora.

Katie’s close and extended family were extremely important to her. Whenever there was a family gathering, whether it was a reunion, or a Thanksgiving meal, she was happiest when everybody was there. Her family remembers well the traditions of tables heavy with great food every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday gatherings in between.

The Lord Jesus Christ and His Church, however, claimed her supreme allegiance. She was saved and baptized into the fellowship of New Bethel Baptist Church, Rt. 4, Valdosta. She made sure that her children were active in all the activities of the church, which included Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night services. Her faith included kneeling beside the beds of her children and praying with them before they went to sleep, going to every revival service, always encouraging her children to live for the Lord.

She worked with other children in the church until she was almost 90. When her husband became a pastor in the early sixties, she became a great pastor’s wife, from Georgia to southern Virginia. Her well-worn bible was always beside her bed, ready to be opened day or night.

This southern belle realized that her vocation in life was to make sure her children and as many others as she could influence received Christ as Savior and followed Him faithfully to their Heavenly Home.

Thank you, Lord, for a godly mother.

Services will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Clyde Stokes and Rev. Terrell Ruis officiating. Burial will follow at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2pm at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Bethany Hospice, 2700 N Oak St building B, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.