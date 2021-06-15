Share with friends











Joseph Bernard Smith, III, infant son of Joseph Bernard Smith, Jr. and Tyra Williams Smith, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He is survived by his parents, his paternal grandparents Joseph, Sr. and Erica Smith, of Valdosta, his maternal grandparents, John, Jr. and Pamela Williams of Alabama, aunts and uncles, Monaé, Erin, Melasadies, Jalen, Kiara, Tylur, Chae, Taya, Antwan and Shantell Wilcox, Thor, Sr. and Sharon Withers, and Larry and Barbara Alexzander, his great grandparents, Joyce Brown, Sherry Calhoun, Roslyn Jean, Dorothy Love, and John Williams, Sr.; and a host of cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Corie Goss and Pastor Thor L. Withers, Sr. officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.