Jerry Radney, 72, of Hahira died Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born in Quitman on November 26, 1948 to the late Louie Radney, Sr. and Mary Lyles Radney and was a lifelong resident of this area. He was member of Azalea City Church of God and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Radney enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, growing tomatoes, drinking Diet Pepsi and was an Elvis Fan.



Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Radney of Hahira; his son and daughter in law, Cody and Mara Radney of Valdosta; two daughters and sons in law, April and Shannon Bradford of Lake Park, GA, Jodi Radney and Troy Griffith of Parrish, FL; his grandchildren, Coral Radney, Christian Commander, Mahaley Commander, ShyAnne Bradford, Sierra Bradford, Harlow Griffith, Presli Griffith; his brother, Louie Radney, Jr. of Hahira; sister in law, Betty Parker of Hahira; his best friends, Nathan Joiner and Charles Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Ronnie Radney and Donnie Radney.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.