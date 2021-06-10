Share with friends











Helen L. Hutchinson, 86, of Valdosta, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2021. Born in Valdosta on November 30, 1934, Helen was the daughter of the late Burie and Estyne Hutchinson. A graduate of Pine Grove High School, Helen was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, helping with the pecan crop each year, baking homemade cakes, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball.

Helen loved the Lord and was a member of Bemiss United Methodist Church, where she faithfully sang in the choir and helped with children’s ministry for many years. Later in life, she also ministered to local nursing home residents through visitation and prayer.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Crow. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Barbara (Jay) Linton, Janice (Steve) Elyea, David (Debbie) Crow, and Brenda (Scott) Davis of Tallahassee, Florida, cousins, and extended family.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Cat Creek Cemetery in Valdosta. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Helen to Bemiss United Methodist Church, 4879 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta, Georgia 31605. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane