Harry B. Corbett, 78, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, following a sudden illness at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on July 5, 1942, in Valdosta, Georgia to the late Oswald and Jessie Mae Sandlin Corbett and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He was a farmer and a member of Enoch Creek Church in Echols County. He loved to fish, play cards, and take trips to Biloxi, Mississippi.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Alan and Judy Corbett, and Andy Corbett; a grandson, Jack Corbett all of Lake Park; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mickey and Terrie Corbett of Lake Park and Roger and Phyllis Corbett of Lowndes County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellis Corbett, and Billy Corbett.



Services for Harry B. Corbett will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Enoch Creek Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the church. The burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home.