Diane Lynn Cole, 75, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born on June 30, 1945 in Champagne, Illinois to the late Edmund and Doris Carl Healea. Diane was a retired Registered Nurse who had worked with South Georgia Medical Center. She began her medical career as a paramedic in Lincoln, Illinois and pursued her nursing degree. She started full time nursing at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Illinois as well as performing part-time nursing duties at Brohman Hospital in Bloomington, Illinois and Warner Hospital in Clinton, Illinois. She later began practicing as a travel nurse that spanned from Phoenix, Arizona to St. Petersburg, Florida. Diane loved working in her garden tending to her roses and was known for having a green thumb. She enjoyed traveling to Biloxi, Mississippi to partake in a little gambling, but most of all enjoyed going to the beach. Diane was of the Christian faith.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Cole of Valdosta; her children and their spouses, Jim and Natalie Bailey and Randy and Cindy Bailey all of Atlanta, Illinois, Tammie and Gene Masching of Chenoa, Illinois, Crystal Ballard and Chris Dunlap of Dunlap, Illinois, and Doris Purdeu of Decatur, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; her mother-in-law, Mary Cole of Quitman; sister, Karen Richards of Legget, California; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel and Pam Cole of Warwick, Rhode Island. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Smith and her father-in-law, William Cole. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Cheree Holden and Stephanie Kitchens for undertaking the role of caretaker to Diane and for the support they have given to her and the family.

Diane Lynn Cole will be cremated according to her wishes and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.