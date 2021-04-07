Share with friends











Sara Frances “Sadie” Harbin, 90, of Valdosta died on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Valdosta, GA and lived here most of her life. Sadie was the daughter of Leland Owen and Julia Wilkes Smith. She was a co-owner of Smith Motors which was founded by her father, L.O., in 1932.



She was a graduate of Valdosta High School and graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1949. She attended UGA where she was a member of the University of Georgia’s Phi Mu chapter.

Sadie was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Valdosta where she enjoyed singing in the choir and has served on many committees throughout the years.

Her hobbies include tennis, camping, bridge, working in the yard and taking care of her plants. She traveled extensively with friends both here in the U.S. and overseas. Her favorite trip was to Israel & Jordon visiting the places where Jesus walked. Also spending time with her friends and family was very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Harbin of Valdosta: daughter StuartLynn (Jimmy) Simpson of Lake Park: grandson David (Cindee) Spencer of Pleasant Shade, TN; granddaughter, Stephanie (Chris) Newsome of Hahira; three great- grandchildren, Brittany Spencer, Alex Jaramillo, Blake Jaramillo; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Charlie Davis and second husband Luther Shelton.

Due to concerns with COVID the family will have a private graveside service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Valdosta or to Hospice of South Georgia. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Harbin.