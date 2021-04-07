Share with friends











Mary Rose Padgett, 91, of Lake Park, died on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Pasquale Giglia and Giuseppina Molluzzo Giglia. A devout Catholic, and hardworking homemaker she lovingly cared for her four children. She loved her feline companions, was an excellent cook, enjoyed canning and needle work. Mary Rose enjoyed the activities at the Senior Center.



Widow of the late Roy Jessie Padgett, Jr., Mary Rose is survived by her sons, Robert Padgett of Lake Park, Roy Padgett III and his wife, Dena of Palmetto, Florida; daughters, Patricia Pafford of Adel and Josephine Padgett of Valdosta; grandchildren, Amanda Padgett of Tifton, Beverly Marie Pafford of Pelham, Jessica Carlene Pafford of Adel; great grandchildren, Mikah Rory Pafford of Pelham, Gregory Edward Harper and Kash Lamar Odum of Adel; sisters, Josephine Giglia of Floral Park, New York, Augustina Hoffman of Las Cruces, New Mexico. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nicolo Giglia, sisters, Rosa Giglia, Jean Giglia Nightingale and Carmela Treharne.

The family extends special thanks to Hospice of South Georgia, Aline Crosby, Ken, special CNA’s, Veronica, Cheryl, and Crystal, and also to Mamie Pipkins. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia or Humane Society of Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Private graveside services will be held. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home is serving the family.