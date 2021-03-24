Share with friends











Rachel Salter Hastings, 95, of Naylor, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2021. She was born in Ward, SC to the late Van Wyck and Ruth Asbill Salter. She moved to Naylor, GA in Lowndes County at a young age with her parents and her sister, Ruth. Rachel graduated with honors from Naylor High School and worked for Dr. Saunders prior to being employed with Southern Bell Telephone Company. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for over 35 years and was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers. In 1945, she married James Roger Hastings of Valdosta, Georgia. They were happily married for over 76 years. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was the church clerk for over 20 years. She loved fishing, hunting, traveling and riding motorcycles with her husband James. She also loved baking with her Grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, James Roger Hastings, her son, Van R. Hastings (Dot), Valdosta, GA, her daughter Mary Kathryn Pacey (Mark) Stockton, GA, 4 grandchildren Van R. Hastings, Jr (Tricia) Nashville, GA, Jonathon W. Hastings (Chrissy) Decatur, GA, Ashley B. Stoops (Nathan) Nashville, TN, and Devin C. Thigpen (Brittany) Nashville, GA and 4 great grandchildren, Celia, Zoe, Audrey and Liam. She is also survived by one sister Ruth Salter Futch, and nephews Barry (Tonita) Futch and Brian Futch.

The family would like to recognize special friends Jamie, Pat and Felecia. We also want to thank the wonderful staff of Langdale Hospice House for their compassionate care, particularly Paula, Latrelle and Rustin. And the family would especially like to thank Dr. Tim Brady for all the years of excellent care he provided.

Services for Rachel Salter Hastings will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. John Page, Rev. Jason Spells and Rev. Duane Stokes will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 585, Lakeland, GA 31635, or Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home