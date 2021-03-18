Share with friends











Marilyn Ann Marshall Register, 68, of Hahira, died peacefully at her home on Friday , March 12, 2021 after a long battle with cancer and its complications. She was born on January 17, 1953 in Hillsborough, Wisconsin to the late Hugh and Betty Delk Marshall. Marilyn retired from the District Attorney’s office of the Southern Judicial Circuit as a victim advocate, specializing in child victims. She helped many people in the community and was loved by everyone whose lives she touched. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church. She continued her passion for helping children by working in the church nursery and teaching Sunday school over her lifetime. Marilyn loved to travel, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Register of Hahira; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Melissa Register of Valdosta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Melanie Register McGinnis of Valdosta and Kim and Eric Cone of Sparks; her grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Alyssa, Marley Anne, Nathan and Lucie; her sister, Carolyn Marshall of Moultrie; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Sheila Marshall of Hartsville, South Carolina; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrell and Lydia Register of Hahira; several nieces and nephews.

Services for Marilyn Ann Marshall Register will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Clyde Stokes and Rev. Stanley Luke officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.