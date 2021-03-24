Share with friends











James “Jim” Allen Dopp, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on January 25, 1953 to the late Everett Roby Dopp and Mary Elizabeth Iverson Dopp in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Jim was retired from the USAF and had been employed by SAFT. Jim enjoyed fishing, sports and dancing.



Jim is survived by his wife and dance partner for life, Rhonda Parr Dopp, of Valdosta; and his two greatest accomplishments, his daughter Melissa Anne Dopp, of Stuarts Draft, VA and son Christopher Allen Dopp, of Valdosta; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Dorothy Burrous, of Valdosta; three sisters, Carole Hale (Jeff), of Danberry, VT, and Cathy Handy (Mark), and Betty Stuart, both of Saint Johnsbury, VT; his brother, Ernie Dopp (Diane), of California; three brothers-in-law Ray Parr (Becky), Eric Burrous (Kelli), and Mike Parr (Nancy). He was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Nathan Dopp, and sister, Glenna Rainy, and brother-in-law Brian L. Burrous.

Jim will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.