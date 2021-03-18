Share with friends











Deloris Raulerson, 91, of Statenville, GA, passed away on March 11, 2021. She was born on January 13, 1930 to James Jasper Bennett, Sr. (Jaff) and Isley Everette Bennett of Withers. Deloris married her husband, J.H. Raulerson on May 20, 1950. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2007. She and her husband operated a beekeeping and honey producing operation for 30 years. Deloris was an excellent seamstress sewing all of her daughters’ school dresses. She was a wonderful cook, turning out homemade family meals. She loved working in her yard and was an avid reader. The most important thing in her life was caring for her family. After her granddaughters were born, she babysat each of them while their mothers worked. After her husband passed, she enjoyed going out to dinner with her friends and participating in activities at the Echols Senior Center. Deloris was a member of Statenville United Methodist Church for over 55 years. She worked within her church distributing food baskets and packing backpacks for the Hungry at Home program. She served on various boards and as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. Achieving an education was very important to her and she did everything she could to help her daughters and granddaughters receive their bachelor’s degree and four of them have earned their master’s degree. Two of her great grandchildren are enrolled in their first year of college.



She is survived by her three daughters, Janice Corbett, Rhonda Carter and her husband, Jack, and Beth Pinholster and her husband, Gary. She was known as Nana by her six granddaughters, Laura Corbett McGuire and her husband, Chris, Sarah Corbett, Andrea Carter Radney, Jordanna Carter Perry and her husband, Ryan, Courtlain Carter Nowell and her husband, Jared, and Johnna Pinholster. She is survived by seven great grandchildren, Gavin and Amelia McGuire, Elliott and Lillie Heath, Drake and Delaney Nowell, and Jacklynn Radney. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Warren, and her sister-in-law, Peggy Bennett. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers Ray and J.J. Bennett, a sister, Lois Taylor, her son-in-law, Larry Corbett, and an infant daughter.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2pm at Wayfare Cemetery. Reverend Sally Flowers will officiate. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home.