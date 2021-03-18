Share with friends











Charles Preston Wadsworth, 79, of Quitman, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on April 30, 1941 in Thomaston, GA to the late Lewis Wadsworth. He was a lineman for Colquitt EMC for 50 years. He was a member of Ochlawilla Baptist Church where he was involved with 26+ mission trips. He was a big hunter, known for his 5 Volkswagen Deerstands and loved NASCAR. He loved his granddaughters and family, was a hard worker, very resilient, and funny.



Mr. Wadsworth is survived by his sons, Charles Allen Wadsworth (Brandi) of Hahira, and Lewis Mark Wadsworth of Quitman, GA; his granddaughters McKenzie Wadsworth, and Kansas Wadsworth, both of Hahira; his brother Kenny Wadsworth (Mary) of Quitman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Bass Wadsworth, his father, Lewis Wadsworth and his mother, Thelma Yates Wadsworth, and a brother Henry Arnold Yates. The family wishes to express a special thank you to caregiver Patricia Wilson and others who helped to care for Mr. Wadsworth.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Redland Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dewey Fountain officiating. The family will visit before the service from 3-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lottie Moon International Missions, designated in honor of Preston Wadsworth, 1315 Ochlawilla Road, Quitman, GA 31643. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.