Marilyn G. Morris, 70, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lakeland Villas. She was born in Valdosta on March 8, 1950 to the late Lewis & Lillie Mae Guess Gilliam. Marilyn was a homemaker who enjoyed reading love novels, watching the Braves and old Westerns, sewing and quilting, and fishing. She loved her family and loved to host family get togethers. She will be deeply missed by her family who loved and cherished her. Marilyn loved her Lord and was of the Baptist faith.



Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Linda Ann Eunice (Dennis Sirmans) and Jennifer Wysocki (Steve); sisters in law, Linda Faye Gilliam, Emma Geneva Guess, Kathleen Porter (Johnny), and Joyce Morris; brothers in law, Jerry Morris and Perry Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy D. Morris; brother, Michael L. Gilliam; brothers in law, Bill Morris and Jimmy Guess.

Funeral services for Marilyn will be at 3 :00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Chaplain Skip Van Nuss officiating. Burial will be at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens when weather permits. The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed on www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.