Luther Edward Lash, Jr., 82, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Dawson, Georgia, on January 22, 1939, Luther was a son of the late Luther Edward Lash Sr. and Emmy Slocum Lash. A Vietnam Veteran, he served in the United States Air Force from 1957 – 1979.



Survivors are his children, John Lash of Athens, and Valerie Fleming of Richfield, Connecticut; grandchildren, Quinn, Bailey, Sloan, and Leighton; brothers, Sonny Lash, Jack Lash, and Paul Lash.

Mr. Lash was cremated. Services will be announced at a later time.

www.mclanecares.com. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services.