Dr. John T. Ervin, DVM, Colonel, US Army Retired, 87, died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Valdosta on April 1, 1933 he was a son of the late John Travis Ervin and Lena Chaney Ervin Barwick, and stepfather, the late H. Bruce Barwick.



A graduate of Valdosta High School class of 1950, he entered the Navy during the Korean Conflict for a tour of four years. He then attended the University of Georgia for eight years, earning his Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Dr Ervin then entered the U.S. Army in the Veterinary Corp and served his country for 28 years, rising to the rank of Colonel. He served as a Veterinarian in the Army with various assignments including Army Medical Research, Staff Officer at Major Headquarters, and Commander of two medical units. He was stationed overseas in Germany and Okinawa. He was Director of Veterinary Services at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Ft. Ord, California before his retirement. He spent five years on assignment at the Pentagon. One of his most interesting assignments was serving as staff Veterinarian of Navy Resale Services, as a member of the Inspector General Team which consisted of worldwide travel to all Naval facilities.

Colonel Ervin received several Military Medals and Awards during his Military Career, to include, 2 Legions of Merit, 5 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Army Commendations, an Army Achievement Medal, and a Navy Good Conduct Medal.

After his military retirement, Dr. Ervin moved to Florida and accepted a position as Assistant Director of St. Petersburg Animal Shelter Facility, serving 3 years as surgeon and conducting duties of herd medicine. After leaving shelter medicine, he went on to teach Veterinary Technology as an adjunct professor for 17 years at St. Petersburg College until his full retirement at the age of 80. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, and travel.

Colonel Ervin was a member of several organizations. He was a life member of the Military Organization, life member of the Veterinary Association and at one time was a member of the Pigeon Society. A faithful member of Welcome Hill Church of Christ, he had lived in Brooks County most recently to be near his family.

Survivors are his brothers, Melvin (Janice) Ervin, Bruce (Delita) Barwick, four sisters, Myra Ervin (Bill) Mashburn, Faye Barwick Hendley, Vivian Barwick Martin, Linda Barwick (Bill) Marlette; a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Nell Barwick Martin and nieces, Dana Hendley Reaves and Debbie Barwick.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Jerry Herring and Mr. Shane Copeland will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Brooks County. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.