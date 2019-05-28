Share with friends











Kenneth T. (Kenny) Sirmans, 59, of Cecil died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Cook County and employed with Coombs Heating and Air. Mr. Sirmans was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sisters, Martha Thrailkill of Fayetteville, GA and Barbara Whittemore of Dunwoody, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Buran and Edna Moody Sirmans and a brother, Tommy Sirmans.

Graveside services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fellowship Cemetery with Rev. Ike Jefferson officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.