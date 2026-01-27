//Georgia man arrested for the shooting death of his brother

Share with friends

TWIN CITY – A 44-year-old man was arrested by GBI officers in connection with the shooting death of his own brother.

Release:

Twin City, GA (January 26, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged LaMarkius Tiwaun White, age 44, of Vidalia, Georgia, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the death of LaCorey White, age 35, of Twin City, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, January 26, 2026, at about 10:00 a.m., LaMarkius White shot LaCorey White during an argument at a home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Twin City, Emanuel County, Georgia, in the Stillmore community. LaMarkius White and LaCorey White are brothers.

LaCorey White was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler.

LaMarkius White was booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be submitted to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.