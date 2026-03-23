//GBI probes fatal Gainesville Officer-Involved Shooting

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GAINESVILLE, GA – One person was killed and an officer was injured in a March 19th shooting in Gainesville, Georgia.

Release:

Gainesville, GA (March 21, 2026) – At the request of the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Gainesville, GA. Dakota Simmons, age 24, of Gainesville, GA was shot and killed in the incident. One officer was injured.

Preliminary information indicates on March 19, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m., GPD officers were located near Skyline Drive and Briarwood Drive in response to a 911 call. The 911 caller stated an individual, later identified as Simmons, was experiencing a mental health crisis and the caller felt their life was in danger. During the call, Simmons left the residence of the 911 caller. Officers encountered Simmons at another home in the area. During the encounter, Simmons fired a gun at officers, hitting an officer in the chest area of his vest. Officers returned fire toward Simmons, who retreated into the home. Hall County SWAT was then called to the location due to a barricaded gunman situation.

On March 20, 2026, at about 5:10 a.m., Simmons exited the home and again exchanged gunfire with officers. Simmons was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries, and has been released.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.