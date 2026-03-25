//UCB Plans $2B Biologics Plant in Georgia

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ATLANTA – UCB will invest $2 billion in Gwinnett’s Rowen campus, creating 330 jobs at its first U.S. biologics plant.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that global biopharmaceutical giant UCB, Inc. is planning a significant investment of $2 billion in Georgia to establish its first U.S. pharmaceutical biologics manufacturing facility. The investment will generate 330 new jobs over the next several years at the Rowen Foundation’s state-of-the-art, 2,000-acre science and learning campus in Gwinnett County.

“When we met with UCB leadership earlier this year in Belgium, we discussed how the Peach State would be the right partner for their visionary plans in the U.S. that will benefit both patients and hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “UCB’s announcement is also a significant milestone for our life sciences industry, representing one of the largest investments in state history and establishing both the Rowen facility and Georgia as a true hub of innovation in this field.”

A global biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium, UCB’s North American headquarters are located in Smyrna and currently support more than 400 jobs. UCB’s expertise spans neurology and immunology.

“This decision reflects our confidence in UCB’s long-term growth and our deep-rooted commitment to the United States,” said Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO of UCB. “By investing in Georgia, where our U.S. headquarters have been based for more than three decades, we are strengthening our biologics manufacturing capabilities, supporting our innovation pipeline, and creating high-quality jobs in a state that offers outstanding talent, a strong manufacturing tradition, and an ecosystem designed for sustainable, long-term success. This project is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in total economic impact, reflecting the broader value it will create for the region and its communities.”

UCB’s new manufacturing footprint will be located at Rowen, serving as an anchor tenant for this 2,000-acre planned community in metro Atlanta designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation. The cutting-edge campus will use a digital-first approach by leveraging AI, robotics, and automation while also prioritizing efficiency in the use of any natural resources.

“We are thrilled that UCB has chosen Gwinnett County to advance its global operations and pioneering innovations,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. “An investment of this magnitude was exactly what we envisioned when we committed to establishing Rowen as a hub for collaboration and discovery. As one of the most dynamic and diverse counties in the nation, Gwinnett connects UCB to a highly skilled, globally connected talent pool. UCB’s decision to invest here makes clear what industry leaders increasingly recognize: Gwinnett County is a partner in progress, committed to world-class infrastructure, premier services, and quality of life that support continued growth and success.”

“UCB’s decision to locate their new manufacturing operation in Gwinnett County is a testament to the strength of our entire region to support the growth of the life sciences industry,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “UCB’s innovation, talent, and strategic investment show that metro Atlanta is not just a hub for life sciences today, but a place where the breakthroughs of tomorrow are taking shape.”

Project Director EJane Caraway represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“For more than a century, UCB has been a leader in biopharmaceutical innovation,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s growing life sciences ecosystem and collaborative approach to economic development connect companies with world-class partners in research, education, logistics, and infrastructure. Together with our focus on being the Top State for Talent, it’s why innovators like UCB choose Georgia to advance discoveries from R&D to real-world impact.”

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.