//Tallahassee Museum Hosts Pioneer Breakfast and Jazz & Blues Fest

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TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Tallahassee Museum pairs the Pioneer Breakfast with Jazz & Blues Festival April 11–12, offering food, music, history, wildlife.

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The Tallahassee Museum invites visitors to celebrate the season with two of its most anticipated annual events: the Pioneer Breakfast and Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival. These back-to-back festivities promise a weekend filled with delicious food, music, history, outdoor thrills, wildlife and unforgettable experiences for all ages.

“This weekend is one of our community’s favorite traditions,” said Russell Daws, Tallahassee Museum President/CEO. “It blends our love of heritage, music, and nature into one dynamic and engaging experience for families, couples, students, and visitors alike.”

Pioneer Breakfast

Pull up a chair on our 1880s Big Bend Farm and dig into a real southern breakfast! All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, pancakes, Register’s sausage, grits, and piping hot Community Coffee, all served up by the Museum’s own Board of Trustees. This is our longest-running on-grounds fundraiser, and it shows! Come hungry, leave happy, and know that every bite supports a good cause.

Your breakfast ticket gets you fed, but why stop there? Add a Combo Ticket to include full Museum admission and spend the rest of your morning exploring 52 acres of nature trails, historic buildings, and native wildlife before the Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival kicks off right here on the grounds that afternoon. It’s the easiest way to turn breakfast into a full day worth remembering.

Tickets for Pioneer Breakfast are required for members, who will receive an automatic discount at checkout. All proceeds support the Museum’s educational programs, animal care, and preservation initiatives.

Breakfast-Only Tickets: Adults: $10.00 | Children (4–15): $8.00

Combo Tickets (Breakfast + Museum Admission) also available at checkout.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tickets & Info: tallahasseemuseum.org/events/pioneer-breakfast

3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310

(850) 575-8684

Sponsors: Visit Tallahassee/Leon County, the City of Tallahassee, Florida Arts & Culture, Culpepper, Proctor Subaru, Kimley Horn, AMB Wealth, Centennial Bank, Talquin Electric Cooperative, Tallahassee Foodies, Register’s Meat Company, Community Coffee, Sperry Construction, and Danny and Cathy MacQuirter.

Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival



Two days of live jazz, swing, and rhythm and blues, right here under the trees at the Tallahassee Museum. Join us April 11 & 12, 2026 from 11am–5pm for one of Tallahassee’s most beloved spring traditions! Get your tickets here.

The Museum’s outdoor stage is one of the most beautiful venues in the Capital City, and one of the few places you can bring the whole family to hear great live music. Spread out your blanket, pull up a camp chair, grab a grilled meal from the Trail Break Café and an ice-cold beverage at the cash bar, and settle in. There’s nowhere else quite like it!

Already coming to Pioneer Breakfast on Saturday morning? Make it a full day and save with a Combo Ticket that covers breakfast and festival admission together. It’s the best deal of the spring weekend. Get your Combo Ticket here.

Single-day tickets are available online and at the door, and are good for either Saturday or Sunday — but not both days. Tallahassee Museum members get in free.

2026 Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 11

11 AM Tallahassee State College Jazz Band

12 Noon Thursday Night Music Club

1 PM Tallahassee Swing

2 PM Yellow Dog Jazz Band

3 PM Rhythm Remedy

4 PM Warren Sutton

Sunday, April 12

12 Noon Quanta

1 PM Billy Rigsby

2 PM Swingin’ Harpoon Blues Band

3 PM Jerry Thigpen Trio

4 PM JC & The Backscratchers

Saturday & Sunday Morning, April 11 & 12, 2026

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

️ Tickets and Info: tallahasseemuseum.org/events/tallahassee-jazz-blues-festival

Location: 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Contact: (850) 575-8684

The Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival is sponsored in part by: Visit Tallahassee/Leon County, Council on Culture and Arts, City of Tallahassee and Florida Arts & Culture. Other sponsors include: AARP, Richard & Karen Moore, and Redemption Orthodontics.

About the Tallahassee Museum

Set amidst 52 acres of breathtaking Florida flora and fauna, the Tallahassee Museum has served as an iconic Tallahassee landmark for more than 65 years. Ranked as one of Florida’s top museums, the Museum’s living exhibits of native Florida wildlife, nature trails, native gardens and a zipline course are renowned by visitors of all ages. The Museum encourages guests to discover and learn about North Florida’s natural environment, rich history and diverse cultural communities.

The Museum is located at 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310 and is open Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Discover Florida’s Wild Side – Meet black bears, red wolves, and Florida panthers in their natural habitats along our wildlife trail. There are 50 different species to encounter here, including our alligators in their new million-dollar, state of the art exhibit.

Step Back in Time – Explore historic buildings, experience hands-on demonstrations, and visit adorable farm animals on our pioneer farm to see how early Floridians lived off the land.

Take Adventure to New Heights – Feel exhilarated as you soar through the forest on zip lines at our Tree-to-Tree Adventures. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, our aerial courses offer a safe and thrilling aerial adventure for everyone!

Walk with the Dinosaurs – Explore Jim Gary’s Twentieth Century Dinosaurs, a world-renowned exhibition featuring vibrant, life-sized dinosaurs sculpted from discarded automobile parts. This one-of-a-kind collection housed at the Tallahassee Museum, blends art, science, and environmental education into an unforgettable prehistoric experience!

Unplug and Explore – Enjoy the fresh air, scenic trails, and outdoor picnic spots surrounded by spring blooms—the perfect setting to unwind, explore, and make memories that last a lifetime.

To learn more about the Tallahassee Museum, please visit https://tallahasseemuseum.org/.