//Gov. Kemp signs tax relief bills

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ATLANTA – Governor Kemp has signed HB 1000 and HB 1199 into law, authorizing state income tax refunds and suspending the Georgia gas tax for 60 days.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and members of the General Assembly, today signed HB 1000 and HB 1199 into law, authorizing the return of nearly $1.2 billion in state income tax refunds to hardworking Georgians and suspending the state motor fuel tax for 60 days, respectively, among other provisions. When added to previous tax rebates, rate reductions, and suspensions of the gas tax, Governor Kemp will have saved or returned over $11.8 billion to Georgia taxpayers with the help of the General Assembly.

“Hardworking Georgians know best how to spend their money, not the government,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “That’s why I’m proud to sign these bills and, along with the General Assembly, deliver meaningful tax relief on top of the other measures we’ve taken in recent years. Because we budget conservatively, we can take steps like these that actually deliver on affordability issues for families in our state.”

HB 1000 was a priority of Governor Kemp, sponsored by Representative Matthew Gambill and carried in the Senate by Bo Hatchett. This bill authorizes a fourth, one-time special income tax rebate of up to $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for couples filing jointly. The Department of Revenue (DOR) expects to begin issuing these rebates for eligible taxpayers who filed state income tax returns for the 2024 and 2025 taxable years. To learn more about eligibility for and timing of the rebate, visit the DOR site.

HB 1199 was sponsored by Representative John Carson and carried by Chuck Hufstetler in the Senate. This bill aligns Georgia’s Internal Revenue Code with federal tax law. Including other provisions, it also allows for the suspension of the state motor fuel tax for 60 days, effective upon the governor’s signature. Prices at the pump will begin to reflect this change in the coming days and weeks as retailers receive new shipments of motor fuel. Georgia’s excise tax on gasoline is currently 33.3 cents per gallon and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.

“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns and our friends in the Georgia General Assembly for their ongoing work on behalf of the hardworking people of Georgia,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “The two bills signed today provide significant and immediate tax relief and further our commitment to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

“Today’s suspension of the state gas tax enabled by House Bill 1199 will save hardworking Georgians and the truckers who keep our state moving nearly $400 million over the next 60 days,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “Whether it’s the immediate relief for millions of businesses, drivers, and citizens in House Bill 1199, the income tax rebates enabled by House Bill 1000, or the property tax relief grants in the Amended 2026 Budget, here in Georgia, we aren’t just talking about addressing affordability, we’re delivering results.”

Governor Kemp extends his gratitude to all those whose diligent efforts led to these important measures being enacted, including: