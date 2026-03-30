//GBI Arrests Blackshear Business Owner for Fraud

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BLACKSHEAR – Blackshear business owner Amanda Gambrell arrested by GBI for fraud and theft; investigation ongoing.

Release:

Blackshear, GA (March 27, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Amanda “Amy” Gambrell, age 51, of Blackshear, GA, with seven counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, four counts of Theft by Taking, one count of Forgery in the First Degree, one count of Deposit Account Fraud, and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft, following a theft investigation in Blackshear, GA.

On March 11, 2026, the Blackshear Police Department requested the GBI to investigate complaints that Gambrell, the owner of Ace Handyman Services, was participating in fraudulent business activities.

Gambrell was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.