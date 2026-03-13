//Uline launches Georgia hiring event

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BRASELTON – Uline, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, will host a hiring event at its Braselton facility.

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BRASELTON, Ga. – Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, will host an invite-only hiring event at its Braselton facility on March 21, 2026, from 8 am – 12 pm, in response to continued market growth.

With over 45 years of experience, Uline credits much of its growth to providing employees with job stability, competitive pay and opportunities for long-term career development. The company offers competitive compensation and industry-leading benefits, including comprehensive health coverage and 401(k) with a 6% company match from day one. Employees also have access to a Tuition Assistance Program for continuing education, along with high-quality on-site amenities like a fitness center and café designed to support health and wellness.

Uline was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year among the Forbes List of America’s Best Large Employers.

“Our growth across the Southeast reflects the strength of our team and the opportunities ahead,” said Brian Leutz, Georgia Branch Manager. “At Uline, employees benefit from industry-leading compensation, exceptional benefits from the start, and a culture that values dedication, growth and teamwork.”

The hiring event will offer day and night shift Warehouse Associate roles and Customer Service positions for its Braselton location. This event is invitation-only. Interested candidates must apply in advance on uline.jobs.

Braselton Hiring Event | Saturday, March 21, from 8 am – 12 pm

Location: G6 – 705 Braselton Industrial Blvd, Braselton, GA 30517

G6 – 705 Braselton Industrial Blvd, Braselton, GA 30517 Positions Available: Warehouse Associate – Day and Night shifts Pay: Day shift starting from $26 to $32 per hour (based on position) Night shift starting from $28 to $34 per hour (based on position) Customer Service Representative Pay: Starting from $25 – $30 per hour (based on position)



ABOUT ULINE

Uline, a family-owned business since 1980, is North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. With over 9,800 employees across 14 branch locations and 17 sales offices, Uline delivers unparalleled customer service, quality products and same-day shipping of our huge in-stock inventory. For more information, visit uline.jobs.