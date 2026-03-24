//Goodwill Southern Rivers Opens Round-Up Scholarship

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COLUMBUS – Goodwill Southern Rivers funds $500 Round-Up Scholarships for accredited schools; enrollment verification and essay required.

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COLUMBUS, Ga. – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) proudly announces that applications for the Round-Up Scholarship Program will open on April 1, 2026. This scholarship is available to eligible residents across its 50-county territory. The program provides meaningful financial support to individuals pursuing a degree or credential at an accredited community college,

technical school, or university.

Fueled by the generosity of Goodwill’s shoppers and donors, the Round-Up Scholarship helps bridge the gap between traditional financial aid and the real cost of education. Students can use their awarded funds toward costs, such as tuition, books, equipment, and room and board.

“Our goal is to prevent financial barriers from standing in the way of a student achieving their goal,” said Jack Warden, President & CEO of Goodwill Southern Rivers. “The Round-Up Scholarship is our

way of stepping in to help bridge that gap and give more people a chance to pursue the education they deserve.”

Each qualified student will receive a $500 scholarship to cover their educational expenses. To be considered, applicants must submit verification of enrollment at an accredited institution, along with a brief essay. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM (Noon).

To learn more and apply, students should visit www.goodwillsr.org/scholarship.



About Goodwill Southern Rivers:



Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 151 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund most of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.