//Glytec bringing 500 jobs to Cobb County

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ATLANTA – The Georgia-born health-tech firm Glytec returns home to Cobb, creating 500 jobs near Cumberland.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Glytec, a major health tech company, will relocate its headquarters to Cobb County, adding 500 new jobs over the next several years.

“Georgia’s skilled workforce and business-friendly approach have fostered success for global healthcare technologies like Glytec, making the Peach State an international hub of innovation and growth in this field,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This particular project will add high-paying jobs in Cobb County while serving as another reminder of Georgia’s status as the No. 1 state for business.”

Founded in Georgia by a licensed endocrinologist, the rapidly growing healthcare information technology company is a global leader in software and related services that manage insulin levels for diabetic patients in hospitals.

“Glytec started with a Georgia physician who realized there was a better way to manage inpatient diabetes care, and we wouldn’t be any more excited to come home,” said Glytec CEO Patrick Cua. “Georgia was the clear winner of our selection process for the growth stage of our company due to its favorable business environment, world-class global connectivity, and high quality of living for our employees. We appreciate the great work our partners at the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Cobb County did to make today’s announcement a reality.”

Glytec’s new global headquarters will be located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway near Cumberland. Initial local spending on fitting out the headquarters is estimated at $100,000, with significantly larger expenditures on real estate and capital as growth continues. Learn more about working at Glytec at glytec.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glytec, an innovative leader in healthcare IT, to our business community,” said Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber. “This relocation reflects the strength of Cobb County and Georgia’s business ecosystem and our ability to attract high-growth companies shaping the future of healthcare technology. The addition of 500 high-quality jobs will create new opportunities for our residents while driving continued investment in our local economy.”

“The growth of metro Atlanta’s life sciences and technology sectors is powered by our greatest asset: talent,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With world-class universities and a deep, diverse workforce, companies like Glytec have the people they need to innovate and scale. That access to talent continues to fuel our region’s momentum.”

Statewide Project Manager Haley Casola represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this project in partnership with Select Cobb, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

“Choosing where to scale operations is a pivotal moment for a growing company, and we are thrilled that Glytec has chosen Georgia for its global headquarters,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With a strong healthcare technology sector and a growing life sciences community, Georgia is an ideal place for innovators advancing new solutions in patient outcomes. Congratulations to Glytec on this exciting milestone.”

About Glytec

Glytec’s industry-leading, AI-driven technology platform, trusted by over 400 hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital length of stay and readmissions, and optimizing clinical workflows. Its flagship solution, Glucommander®, the first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software, integrates seamlessly with EHRs, providing advanced clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, and comprehensive analytics. Supported by industry awards and over 100 patents and 100 peer-reviewed publications, Glytec is dedicated to improving care from the hospital to the home for consumers, providers, and payors.