//GSP urges Georgians to drive safely this holiday season

ATLANTA – Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Officers are urging Georgians to practice safe driving this Christmas and New Year’s.

Release:

Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers are urging motorists to prioritize safe driving during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods. High-visibility patrols will be conducted statewide on interstates and state routes to help reduce crashes and fatalities.

The Christmas travel period begins Wednesday, December 24, at 6:00 p.m. and ends Sunday, December 28, at 11:59 p.m. The New Year’s holiday travel period runs from Wednesday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Each travel period lasts 102 hours.

“State Troopers and Officers remain committed to enforcing Georgia’s traffic laws and addressing unsafe driving behaviors that can lead to serious injuries or fatal crashes,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “We urge all motorists to make safety their top priority when traveling on Georgia’s roadways.”

During the 2024 Christmas holiday travel period, five fatalities were reported statewide. The Georgia State Patrol investigated 186 crashes, resulting in nearly 72 injuries and three fatalities. During the 2024–25 New Year’s holiday travel period, five fatalities occurred statewide, with the Georgia State Patrol investigating 271 crashes, leading to approximately 118 injuries and four of the five fatalities.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead if holiday celebrations include alcohol by arranging a sober ride with a designated driver, taxi, rideshare service, or trusted friend or family member. “Driving sober, staying alert, and obeying traffic laws are essential,” said Colonel Hitchens. “Plan ahead for a sober ride home—because impaired drivers will be arrested.”

AAA projects 109.5 million Americans will travel by car for year-end trips this holiday season, a 2% increase over last year, with 89% of travelers choosing to drive.

Best and Worst Travel Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Saturday, Dec 20 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM After 9:00 PM Sunday, Dec 21 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Dec 22 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 23 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Dec 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Friday, Dec 26 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec 27 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, Dec 28 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Dec 29 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 30 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Jan 1 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

SOURCE: INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, serving as an important reminder to make safe choices and remain vigilant on the road. AAA and MADD encourage travelers to plan safe rides home throughout the holiday season, one of the most dangerous times of year for impaired driving.

In addition to enforcing traffic laws, Troopers and Officers urge drivers to avoid distractions and stay focused on the road and surrounding traffic to prevent crashes from disrupting holiday celebrations. Motorists should obey speed limits, buckle up, properly secure children under age eight in approved safety restraints, and report aggressive or impaired drivers to 911 or *GSP (*477).

During the holiday period, an updated traffic fatality count will be published on the Department of Public Safety’s social media platforms: