//City of Valdosta Announces Marcus Haynes as Fire Chief

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VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta names Marcus Haynes as Fire Chief for the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).

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The City of Valdosta is proud to announce that Marcus Haynes has been named Fire Chief for the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).

A lifelong resident of Valdosta, Haynes brings nearly two decades of fire service experience, leadership, and a deep commitment to public safety. Since joining the Valdosta Fire Department in 2007, he has steadily risen through the ranks, serving in key roles including Firefighter, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Accreditation Manager, Deputy Fire Chief, and most recently Acting Fire Chief.

Haynes holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science Administration from Waldorf University and earned his Master’s Degree in Public Safety Administration on December 12, 2025. He also holds the prestigious Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and serves as a Peer Reviewer, assisting fire service professionals nationwide in achieving their credentials.

Throughout his career, Haynes has demonstrated exceptional dedication to training, operational excellence, and community service. He maintains numerous professional certifications, including Fire Officer IV, Fire Instructor II, Fire Inspector, and Fire Investigator. He is also an active member of Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 and has earned national recognition as both the American Legion’s Regional Firefighter of the Year and National Firefighter of the Year.

In addition to his operational experience, Haynes has played a vital role in strengthening the department internally. His contributions include serving on the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, chairing the Disciplinary Action Committee, supporting recruitment and hiring initiatives, and participating in numerous departmental committees that enhance service delivery and organizational culture. He is widely recognized as a visionary and inclusive leader who actively identifies and develops the potential in others, helping to build a stronger and more unified department.

“Marcus has consistently demonstrated a level of leadership, professionalism, and preparedness that sets him apart,” said Al Crace. “For someone at this stage in his career, his depth of experience and credentials place him well ahead of many of his peers. He understands both the operational and administrative sides of the fire service, and that balance makes him the right person to lead the department.”

As Fire Chief, Haynes will oversee daily operations, support ongoing initiatives, and continue the department’s strong focus on training, preparedness, and community engagement.

“I am truly honored to serve as Fire Chief and continue working alongside the dedicated men and women of this department,” said Marcus Haynes. “This organization has shaped who I am as a leader, and I am committed to building on its strong foundation while continuing to protect and serve our community with excellence.”

The City of Valdosta looks forward to the continued growth and success of the Valdosta Fire Department under Chief Haynes’ leadership.