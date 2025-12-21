//Georgia unveils 2026 Travel Guide ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp along with others announce the 2026 Travel Guide unveiling ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s tourism division – Explore Georgia – announced the release of the 2026 Georgia Travel Guide, a free resource for travelers to plan their visits to the Peach State. The 130-page guide is packed full of beautiful imagery and immersive storytelling designed to inspire exploration across all regions of Georgia as travelers and communities across the state plan for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Travelers can request a free mailed copy of the travel guide online or pick up a copy at one of the state’s nine Visitor Information Centers.

“Georgia is excited to welcome a historic number of visitors from around the world this year as we host the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and celebrate America’s 250th birthday,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As a record number of travelers choose to spend time in Georgia, this travel guide will provide them a glimpse into the people and places that make this state so great. Whether the Peach State is their destination or they are just passing through, we hope this resource inspires our visitors to keep Georgia on their mind as they learn about everything we have to offer.”

The guide’s four-tab cover showcases the diverse landscapes and experiences drawing travelers to Georgia, from immersing in the vibrant energy of a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City to experiencing the small town that shaped a president, and exploring Colonial history along the coast to picturesque golfing in the mountains. Images featured on the layered cover include Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Plains Train Depot in Plains, Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island, and Cloudland at McLemore Resort’s Highlands Course in Rising Fawn.

“With the global spotlight on Georgia in 2026, this moment gives us a unique opportunity to bring visitors from nearby and around the globe into cities and towns across Georgia and invite them to ‘Make Yourself at Home.’ Hospitality, natural beauty, and a welcoming atmosphere define every corner of our state, and our new travel guide will convey that message to all of our guests,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “That’s because every visit to Georgia counts, supporting our hospitality workforce and sustaining the businesses that power our local communities.”

Throughout the guide, travelers will find trip-planning tools and tips, including a wide range of itineraries, a foldout state map, transportation and accessibility information, and spotlights on locally grown and made products that visitors can take home as a gift or memento of their time in Georgia. Featured articles include:

“Love Sports? Come to the Peach State,” spotlighting Georgia’s electrifying sports scene, from global events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to professional teams and college powerhouses.

“Best Trips of 2026,” showcasing destinations with new offerings and special reasons to visit, from the state’s first overnight safari conservation park to exploring Georgia’s role in the American Revolution during the nation’s 250th anniversary year.

“One Big Family, One Big Atlanta Adventure,” highlighting the capital city’s culture, history, food, and fun for the whole family.

“Only in Georgia,” featuring natural marvels and cultural standouts that can only be found in the Peach State.

“Always in Season,” illustrating Georgia’s year-round appeal with must-do activities in spring, summer, fall, and winter.

“Four Real-Life Towns for Film Fans to Visit,” inviting travelers on a cinematic journey through the settings of iconic movies and beloved TV shows.

“10 Georgia Dishes Worth the Trip,” serving up dining recommendations from local chefs, from coastal seafood and farm-fresh flavors to restaurants with MICHELIN stars.

“In the Footsteps of Giants: The U.S. Civil Rights Trail in Georgia,” guiding visitors through the state’s pivotal role in shaping a movement central to American history.

“Embrace the Joy of Missing Out,” revealing some of the best escapes to slow down and unwind, from rustic retreats to luxury getaways.

“Next Exit: Worthy Georgia Detours,” encouraging road trippers to make an extra stop off the beaten path to discover hidden gems near popular destinations.

“Georgia is home to incredible natural wonders, charming small towns, major cities with rich cultural offerings, iconic filming locations, and vibrant arts scenes – everything today’s travelers are looking for – and this guide delivers a roadmap to experience it all,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Jay Markwalter. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kemp and our General Assembly, as well as the effectiveness of our statewide tourism industry and visitor-driven marketing strategies like this travel guide, Georgia’s visitor economy is stronger than ever. This guide will further our mission to inspire visitation and spending across all regions of Georgia.”

Following three straight years of record-breaking tourism, this inspirational planner aims to continue Georgia’s upward momentum. In 2024, the state welcomed a new high of 174.2 million visitors, resulting in a record $45.2 billion in visitor spending. Those tourism dollars generated $82 billion in statewide economic impact and supported 470,570 jobs.

To request a free copy of the 2026 Georgia Travel Guide, complete the online mailing form or call 1-800-VISIT-GA. Copies of the guide are also available at Georgia’s Visitor Information Centers and through a statewide network of tourism locations, including city and county welcome centers, attractions, and Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites.

For more travel inspiration, visit ExploreGeorgia.org.