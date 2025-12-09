//40-year-old Georgia man arrested in connection to a GBI death investigation

Share with friends

SWAINSBORO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 40-year-old Georgia man in connection to a death investigation.

Release:

UPDATE – December 8, 2025:

On Monday, December 8, 2025, Charles Justin Davis, age 40 of Swainsboro, GA, was arrested and charged with one felony count of Malice Murder for the death of Amber Nichole Fields.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Swainsboro Police Department, the GBI is investigating the death of Amber Nichole Fields, age 34, of Swainsboro, GA.



Fields was found dead inside her home located in the 600 block of North Coleman St. Extension in Swainsboro. A family member found her inside the house after she didn’t report for work. Witnesses were interviewed, and all leads are being followed at this time.



This case is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.