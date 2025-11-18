//18-year-old GA woman arrested for Cruelty to Children

Share with friends

CLEVELAND – An 18-year-old Georgia woman has been arrested by the GBI in connection to a child abuse investigation.

Release:

The GBI and the Cleveland Police Department have arrested and charged Alyssa Clark, age 18, of Cleveland, GA, with two counts of Cruelty to Children.



On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Cleveland Police Department to assist with a child abuse investigation.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, information gathered so far has resulted in charges against Clark.

Clark was booked into the White County Detention Center.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.