//Governor Kemp announces appointment to Douglas County State Court

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment of Douglas County State Court Judge to fill the vacancy created by HB 1236.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of the Honorable Susan Camp as State Court Judge for Douglas County, filling the vacancy created by the passage of HB 1236.

Judge Susan Sarratt Camp has served as a Magistrate Judge for Douglas County since 1995 and was first elected to the Chief Magistrate Judge position in 1998. She was honored to be the first elected female judge in Douglas County and has spent nearly three decades serving the community from the bench. Prior to her judicial service, Judge Camp worked as an assistant district attorney in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in North Georgia and later entered private practice in Douglasville. Judge Camp earned both her Bachelor of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Georgia. She is the proud mother of two sons and resides in Douglas County.