//King’s Hawaiian company to invest in $54M expansion in GA

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces that the King’s Hawaiian company will invest around $54 million in expanding the Georgia facility.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest approximately $54 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 135 new jobs.

“For nearly 15 years, King’s Hawaiian has proven to be an incredible partner in creating quality jobs in northeast Georgia, and we look forward to even more years of great success for them in Hall County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities.”

King’s Hawaiian was founded in 1950 by the Taira family in Hilo, Hawaii. Since establishing a presence in Georgia in 2010, the company’s footprint has grown to support more than 800 jobs in the state.

“This expansion represents a major milestone in our journey, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our ohana in Hall County,” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “For 15 years, Georgia has been an essential part of our success. The support from Lanier Technical College, Georgia Quick Start, and the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in helping us train and develop talent to grow our business.”

The expansion will add a new production line at the 150,000-square-foot King’s Hawaiian facility located in the Oakwood South Industrial Park. Start-up of the new line is expected in the second quarter of 2026, producing additional flavors of King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. The company will be hiring for positions in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at kingshawaiian.com/careers.

“King’s Hawaiian has become a cornerstone of our regional economy and a shining example of a company that invests in both business and community,” said Tim Evans, President and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “This sixth major expansion since 2010 is a testament to the company’s deep roots in Hall County. We are especially proud of their ongoing support for youth and community programs, including the University of North Georgia’s First Generation Scholars, Junior Achievement, and Youth Leadership Hall. We look forward to continuing this remarkable partnership.”

Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia EMC.

“King’s Hawaiian has been a cornerstone employer in northeast Georgia and a valued partner of Georgia Quick Start for more than a decade,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By continuing to invest in people and innovation – and by working closely with the Technical College System of Georgia – King’s Hawaiian is helping build the skilled workforce that drives its success. Congratulations to Hall County on another exciting chapter in this thriving partnership.”

About KING’S HAWAIIAN



Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).