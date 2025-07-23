//Kemp to hold swearing-in ceremony for Judge Ben Land

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp will hold a swearing-in ceremony welcoming Judge Ben Land to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Release:

On Thursday, July 24, Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Justices of the Georgia Supreme Court, Judges of the Georgia Court of Appeals, and members of the General Assembly, will deliver the oath of office to Judge Ben Land.

Judge Landhas served on the Georgia Court of Appeals since July 20, 2022, following his appointment to the court by Governor Brian Kemp.He won election statewide for a full six-year term in 2024.JudgeLand was previously a judge on the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, having been appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal on February 7, 2018.

Judge Land will be filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable Michael P. Boggs earlier this year.

WHAT: As part of the investiture ceremony, Governor Kemp and Judge Land will deliver remarks and Governor Kemp will swear in Judge Land.

WHO: Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Judge Ben Land, Justices of the Georgia Supreme Court, Judges of the Georgia Court of Appeals, and members of the General Assembly.

WHEN: Thursday, July 24, 3:00 p.m. (Media must be in place by 2:45 p.m.)

WHERE: Georgia State Capitol, North Wing Steps

RSVP: Media wishing to attend should RSVP to Carter Chapman by Thursday at 9 a.m. at carter.chapman@georgia.gov.

LIVESTREAM: The ceremony will be livestreamed.

Link: SUBMIT RSVP