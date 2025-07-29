//Georgia State Parks reveal best spots for leaf peeping in 2025

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia State Parks recently revealed the best spots for leaf peeping during the most color time of the year.

Release:

With cooler temperatures on the horizon and the promise of changing leaves in the air, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites is inviting travelers to experience one of the most colorful times of year. Whether visitors are looking for a quiet paddle, scenic hike, or cozy getaway, Georgia’s diverse state park system offers picture-perfect fall foliage experiences with options for every kind of adventurer.

See the Colors from the Water

One of the most unique ways to enjoy fall foliage is from a lakeside perspective, where colorful treetops reflect off the still water. At Fort Mountain State Park, a peaceful mountain lake and loop trail provide one of the most serene views in north Georgia. Don Carter State Park, located on the northern edge of Lake Lanier, also offers brilliant reflections, especially for paddlers exploring quiet coves. At Tugaloo State Park, visitors can stay in new lakeside cabins perched right along Lake Hartwell. These cozy accommodations make it easy to enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring colorful trees amid cool mornings.

Stay in the Heart of the Season

Georgia’s State Parks offer a variety of accommodations where leaf peepers can settle in for an extended, color-filled getaway. Cloudland Canyon State Park recently added two new cabins to its collection, including a three-bedroom ADA-accessible option. Chattahoochee Bend State Park near Newnan recently opened new cabins as well, one of which is ADA accessible. RVers will find a newly renovated campground at Indian Springs State Park, offering full hookup conveniences.

Whether you prefer traditional campsites, “glamping” yurts, or well-appointed cottages, Georgia’s State Parks offer options that let guests experience fall right outside their doorstep. Because autumn is one of the most popular times of year, visitors are encouraged to book as early as possible – even a full year in advance. Reservations can be made at GaStateParks.org or by calling 1-800-864-7275.

Experience Fall with Fewer Crowds

For those looking to avoid peak crowds, Victoria Bryant, Fort Mountain and James H. “Sloppy” Floyd state parks are ideal options. All offer stunning scenery without the busier foot traffic found at more well-known parks. At James H. Floyd State Park, guests can enjoy peaceful trails surrounded by forested hills, and thanks to the park’s new GRIT Freedom Chair, more visitors can access rugged terrain and take part in leaf-watching experiences.

Accessible & Inclusive Adventures

Georgia’s State Parks have made it a priority to create more inclusive outdoor experiences for all abilities. In addition to ADA-accessible cottages, trails, fishing docks and kayak launches, three state parks now offer EnChroma colorblind glasses to help visitors with red-green color blindness enjoy the full brilliance of fall. These are available at Cloudland Canyon, Sweetwater Creek, and Skidaway Island state parks and can be reserved prior to a visit to enhance the visual experience.

Plan Your Trip with Leaf Watch 2025

Although the timing of peak color varies from year to year, late October and early November are often the most vibrant days. Travelers can stay informed with Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites’ annual Leaf Watch, a seasonal guide found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. The site features weekly foliage reports, recommended hiking trails, scenic overlooks, fall events, travel tips, and lodging ideas to help make the most of leaf-peeping season across Georgia.